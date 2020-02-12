Somalia: Puntland Publicly Executes Two Rapists in Bosaso

The authorities in Puntland regional state today executed two men who were convicted of the rape and murder of Aisha Adan Ilyas in February 2019.

Abdifatah Abdirahman Warsame and Abdishakur Mohamed Dige were executed by a firing squad in a public square in the northern Somalia town of Bosaso on Tuesday morning.

The execution of a third convict, Abdisalam Abdirahman Warsame was delayed for 10 days at the request of Aisha's father, Adan Ilyas.

On 12th May, the Nugal Region's Court of First Instance sentenced the three men to death by a firing squad over the rape, torture and murder of 13-year old Aisha Adan Ilyas.

Puntland's Court of Appeal supported the verdict on 30th June 2019 while the Puntland Supreme Court also supported their verdict on 25th August 2019.

The rape and brutal murder of Aisha in the central town of Galkayo on 24th February 2019 shocked the country.