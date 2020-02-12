Angola: Social Communication Assesses Sector Performance

Luanda — The Ministry of Social Communication (MCS) is holding its XIV Consultative Council, from 12th to 13th February in Icolo e Bengo (Catete). The event, which will assess the sector's performance, will take place under the motto "Social communication at the service of citizenship and democracy".

Head of organs, sector officials, press officers, among other guests, must attend the meeting.

The agenda includes several themes, such as Institutional communication, Governance program in the field of communication, Institutional and legislative reform.

Issues related to the restructuring and modernization of public sector institutes and companies and the expansion and reception of radio, television and digital migration signals will also be addressed.

The Consultative Council comes at a time when the Angolan authorities are working to affirm an increasingly free and pluralistic press in Angola.

Among the ministry's priorities are the creation of a Social Communication Research Center, to carry out studies on phenomena related to the sector in the country.