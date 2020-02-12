Angola: Social Communication Assesses Sector Performance

11 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Social Communication (MCS) is holding its XIV Consultative Council, from 12th to 13th February in Icolo e Bengo (Catete). The event, which will assess the sector's performance, will take place under the motto "Social communication at the service of citizenship and democracy".

Head of organs, sector officials, press officers, among other guests, must attend the meeting.

The agenda includes several themes, such as Institutional communication, Governance program in the field of communication, Institutional and legislative reform.

Issues related to the restructuring and modernization of public sector institutes and companies and the expansion and reception of radio, television and digital migration signals will also be addressed.

The Consultative Council comes at a time when the Angolan authorities are working to affirm an increasingly free and pluralistic press in Angola.

Among the ministry's priorities are the creation of a Social Communication Research Center, to carry out studies on phenomena related to the sector in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.