Botswana: Mascom Donates Sport Equipment to Supang Primary

Letlhakane — Mascom Wireless Network recently donated sport equipment to Supang Primary School in Letlhakane.

Handing over the donation, Mascom public relations officer, Tirelo Kooagile stated that sport could create heroes overnight and easily touch the hearts and minds of all ages.

He said sport was universally compelling and phenomenal with an ability to cut through language and cultural barriers.

Kooagile said sport was part of the country's national pride and for Mascom, as the leading network provider, there was an ambition to build on the excitement and euphoria, propelling Batswana to be a proud and united nation through sport.

He said Mascom had been part of local sport across various sporting codes including volleyball, basketball, netball, cricket and football for over a decade.

He said the Mascom Top 8 in particular had been by far the best, the most popular and highest paying football tournament in Botswana bringing not only local communities, but the entire country together in celebration.

The tournament, he said, had seen the introduction of new comers into the tournament. He cited Orapa United as one of those who had risen to victory in the tournament, claiming the title of 'Tse ditona,' to not only take the trophy to Boteti, but a massive P1.3 million, which had since been increased to P1.4 million from 2019.

Kooagile said the Mascom Top 8 has had a big impact across the country and they would like to see it continue for years and generations to come.

Meanwhile, he said Mascom would like to extend their reach as a sponsor and grow it from grassroots level all across the country.

Mascom donated sporting equipment worth P10 000, which included team kit with tops, shorts and socks, footballs, nets and bibs, which would go a long way in developing football talent at Supang Primary School.

Source : BOPA