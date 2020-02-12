Malawi: Timber Smugglers Hit Police Officer to Death in Chikangawa Forest

12 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Malawi Police in Mzimba on Monday arrested a truck driver for allegedly hitting to death Chikangawa Police Post's officer-in-charge.

Northern region police publicist Peter Kalaya said the incident occurred around midnight hours at Champhoyo within Chikangawa Forest along the Mzuzu-Mzimba M1 road.

Kalaya identified the deceased as Superintendent Frackson Makala.

During the material day, according to Kalaya, the deceased together with his officers were on a joint patrol with forestry officials.

"They received information that a truckload of pine logs was in the forest. And they followed the truck and after telling the driver and his five helpers to come out of the vehicle they refused. Instead the driver started to drive the vehicle with a speed and ran over the deceased who was on front," said Kalaya.

Makala suffered multiple fractures on both legs and chest and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzimba district hospital.

The driver of the truck left the scene with a speed but it was intercepted by police at Chauteka Area in the district.

"His friend managed to jump out of the moving vehicle and disappeared. However, the driver failed and was immediately arrested," added Kalaya.

The northern region police publicist said the driver who sustained injuries after jumping from the vehicle is currently admitted at Mzimba district hospital.

According to him, police have launched a man hunt for the other four suspects.

The driver, Proper Chirambo, hails from Zunguzungu village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi dis

