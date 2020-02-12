Zimbabwe: MDC Chief Whip Wants Chinese Nationals Barred From Entering Zimbabwe

12 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

MDC Parliamentary Chief Whip, Prosper Mutseyami has questioned why the government is still allowing visitors from China to enter Zimbabwe in light of the calamitous coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over a thousand people in the troubled Asian country.

He was speaking in parliament Tuesday when the house resumed sitting for the 2020 session.

Mutseyami was seeking comment from Health Minister Obadiah Moyo on government's preparedness to deal with the deadly virus.

"We want an update on challenges and preparedness on coronavirus. We understand that other countries such as Russia and Australia have closed their borders to Chinese nationals to avoid the spread of the virus," said the Chikanga-Dangamvura MP.

"Why is Zimbabwe still allowing Chinese visitors in the country? This issue needs to be addressed as soon as yesterday. So can we have a ministerial statement on that."

Health Minister Moyo is expected to issue a ministerial statement on the coronavirus Wednesday.

Meanwhile, MDC's Manicaland Proportional Representative MP Lynnette Karenyi told Parliament that it was disturbing that domestic workers were earning as little $168 per month following the gazetting of the wages by government last year.

"We want the Minister of Labour (Paul Mavima) to come and explain this anomaly. These people are mothers and fathers and they have children who go to school," she said.

"Surely $168 is nothing when we look at the current pricing of goods and services. Can the minister come and give us a ministerial statement on the matter this week," Karenyi said.

On another note, Zanu PF Mberengwa East MP Marko Raidza queried why the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council's (ZIMSEC) had hiked examination for 'O' Level subjects by 1 166%, from $15 to $190.

The MP demanded that Minister of Education, Cain Mathema be involved in the pegging of new examination fees as most children would not be sitting for these exams this year due to the steep increases.

"These fees are on the higher side. Can the leader of the House Ziyambi Ziyambi bring this matter to the attention of the responsible minister? Students may face challenges in writing their exams this year," Raidza said.

