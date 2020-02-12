Zimbabwe: MDC Attacks Mnangagwa for 'Misleading' AU Over Zim Reforms

12 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly lying to world by claiming he was implementing political, economic and electoral reforms in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa Monday said Zimbabwe was fully committed to implementing reforms.

He was speaking at the just-ended African Union 33rd African Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa.

"Zimbabwe is therefore fully committed to continue those voluntary reforms because they are good for our people and they further facilitate development, national unity and peace.

"We have opened up media space to more players under the new dispensation," Mnangagwa said.

He pleaded for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"These imposed sanctions have been on for two decades now. The European Union has taken positive measures to repeal the sanctions regime, we urge them to complete the process by removing the remaining measures against Zimbabwe.

"My administration has re-engaged EU and USA with a view to normalise on bilateral relations and put the past behind us. In our quest to enhance national cohesion, unity and political tolerance, we have established the political actors dialogue platform which brings together the various political actors in our country," said Mnangagwa.

However, MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka attacked Mnangagwa accusing him of being a liar.

"The only reform we have seen is a permanent scarf around the neck of a purported Head of State. Otherwise it is a lie that there is any reform taking place in Zimbabwe.

"Just recently, we saw the enactment of MOPA (Maintenance of Peace and Order Act) under the guise that they were reforming POSA (Public Order and Security Act) when MOPA is just but POSA in a scarf.

"It is even worse that Ian Smith's Law and Order Maintenance Act (LOMA). The reform agenda is just another ruse. ED (Mnangagwa) is definitely smoking something illicit," said Tamborinyoka.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

