South Africa: Corrupt Cape Town Cops Sent to Jail for Drug-Running

10 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Two police officers have been sentenced to 10 years in jail each for their role in drug-running in Cape Town, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, the Hawks received information that officers at Woodstock police station were involved in dealing in drugs and accepting bribes.

Constable Godwin Bradley Barnard and Sergeant Isak Stefanus Hendricks were identified and the Hawks set up separate traps and undercover operations using registered agents in April 2010.

In the first operation on April 22, 2010, Barnard was said to have bought and transported drugs for an undercover Hawks agent in the Maitland area.

The agent gave him R3 000 for the transaction, the State's charge sheet reads.

Hendricks was said to have shared R250 of the bribe and knew about the deal.

Second incident

Eight days later, an agent asked Hendricks to transport tik from Woodstock to Maitland for a fee.

The charge sheet stated that Hendricks picked up 20 grams of tik from a fast-food outlet in Woodstock, while in a police van with Barnard.

The two officers drove to a petrol station in Voortrekker Road, Maitland.

Hendricks allegedly got out and handed over the drugs to an agent, in return for R1 000.

"The accused received payment for buying and transporting the drugs from Woodstock to Maitland in contravention of their duty to uphold the law, rather than, as they did, to assist drug dealers to evade detection by employing police officers to buy and transport on their behalf," the State charged.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit and prosecutor advocate Simon Leope dealt with the case.

The men were each sentenced to five years for the alternative charge of possession of drugs and five years for corruption.

The sentences would not run concurrently.

The State welcomed the sentence.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.