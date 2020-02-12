South Africa: Zuma, the Idiot-King Who Will Never Go Away

12 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

The straight shooter with a sick note will be the real subject of SONA 2020.

The injunction came from the Limpopo ANC Youth League, a gathering of superannuated enfant terribles determined to desecrate "the altar of Whiteness".

The end is nigh, friends: outfits as ideologically disparate as the ANC Women's League, the Institute for Race Relations and PoliticsWeb all agree: Whiteness is finished in South Africa. While the EFF have taken January off to engage in an internecine mafia war, Whiteness's main opponents are the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who are making a final stand against the numerous avatars of PW Botha, which include President Cyril Ramaphosa, Pravin Gordhan and the actually white new CEO of Eskom, Andre de Ruyter.

Let's consider for a moment the movement's figurehead, Jacob Zuma, the deathly ill Cuban Typhoid Mary whose blood runs with the poison of a thousand assassination plots. We know that Msholozi is ill because on Tuesday 4 February 2020, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg issued a warrant of arrest for the former president (stayed until May) because his "doctor" sent a suspect sick note claiming that he was too unwell to attend his criminal trial. The judge...

