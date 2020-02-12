Zimbabwe: 60 Percent Zim Water Sources Unsafe - Unicef

12 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

At least 60% of water sources in the country are unsafe, leaving most families at risk of diarrhoeal disease outbreaks, UNICEF has said.

In its latest update on the humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe, UNICEF said over 1.9 million people were in urgent need of safe drinking water, sanitation and good hygiene.

"Almost 60 per cent of the water sources in the country do not provide access to safe water, leaving many families to depending on unsafe or contaminated sources, increasing the risk of diarrhoeal disease outbreaks," it said.

The UN body said the situation in Zimbabwe was set to worsen in 2020.

However, to avert a disaster, UNICEF in collaboration with government, said it was revising its humanitarian response plan to address significant levels of aid requirements.

"The revised humanitarian appeal in mid-2019 suggested that 1.9 million people were in need of safe drinking water, sanitation and good hygiene. With the growing challenges facing Zimbabwe and the late onset of rains to mitigate the poor rains of 2018/19, these figures need to be revised."

Meanwhile, a recent sector review of cholera, typhoid, and cyclone responses highlighted the importance of expanding rapid response teams that delivered a comprehensive WASH response to cholera and contributed to faster control of the outbreak.

"UNICEF also supported the development of a diarrhoea, typhoid and cholera outbreak emergency preparedness," UNICEF said.

It said the macroeconomic situation in Zimbabwe had been worsening in the country and the projected inflation rate as of November 2019 was 481 per cent.

"This hyperinflation has exacerbated vulnerabilities especially among children and women as households are struggling to obtain basic foodstuffs and services such as healthcare, water and sanitation and education.

"The health sector has been severely affected and the protracted strike by health workers from September to December had a significant impact on service delivery. The nutritional vulnerabilities of people particularly children and women are being exacerbated by the drought and economic problems in the country," it said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.