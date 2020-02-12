Botswana: Kamberuka to Ply Trade in Rwanda

Gaborone — Kutlwano Volleyball Club player, Thapelo Kamberuka has added to the list of players plying their trade in professional set-ups outside the country.

Kamberuka, a member of the ladies national volleyball team, left the country for Rwanda on Tuesday to join Kigali Volleyball Club.

In an interview, Kutlwano Volleyball Club spokesperson, Tjiapo Madeluka said Kamberuka would join the club on a renewable contract of six months. Madeluka said Kamberuka was identified by a Kigali coach earlier this year when Kutlwano was on a preparatory camp in Rwanda. Kutlwano chose to train in Rwanda as it is one of the country with good players.

He said they were excited about her move given that the exposure would not only benefit her, but the club and the national team.

Prior to her departure, Kamberuka said the Kigali coach had approached her in 2016 but she could not move due to some challenges.

"The coach identified me three years back but I failed to go. I attempted to move last year, but my efforts were futile. Despite all that, I am happy to be finally leaving," she said.

She said the coach had expressed interest on her during the 2015 All Africa Games and never gave up on acquiring her.

"I am strongly positive that I am going to learn a lot because Rwanda is better than us in volleyball," she said.

Last month, two other local players went to join another Rwandan side, a feat the player viewed as worthy. She said their impact would be visible unlike when only one of them went.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am much motivated by the fact that there is a volleyball league in Rwanda unlike in Botswana where we are not growing due to absence of the league," she said.

One of Kutlwano coaches, recently appointed as the FIVB, Shadrack Modiakgotla said Rwanda has been supportive in terms of adopting and grooming their players.

He said although they did not have any mutual arrangement with teams in Rwanda, they appreciated the interest in local players.

"The interest of Rwanda among our players proves that there is talent in Botswana. It is just that our players need more exposure, which they are currently getting," he said.

He explained that although it might not be all of them, an opportunity given to one person could come in handy for others as well.

"We have had players playing in Kenya and happy to have them in the most experienced countries in Africa. We need to expose our players to the outside courts more," he said.

Source : BOPA