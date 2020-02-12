South Africa: SONA Brings Out the Best and the Worst in Us

opinion

When Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of Nation Address on Thursday, he cannot ignore how far we have fallen as a society (not just in crude economic terms). It's impossible to try to put a 'price' on violence against women and children in society. We cannot absolve the thugs who wilfully destroy the Red Location Museum, burn train carriages, and engage in banditry along the N1 or N3.

It's the week of the State of the Nation Address (SONA). Everyone is agog. Yet, everyone is sceptical. Reality has sucked all expectations from everyone. Between diminished expectation and scepticism, there is a flurry of opinions and perspectives. Will the President have the courage? Can he do it? What will he do? What can he do? Could he? Would he? The truth is, nobody knows. Some of us care. Others are just silly. We will get to this silliness below.

At this point, 24 hours before SONA, all we have is conjecture, bitterness, pessimism and exasperation. Among the verifiable facts are that state-owned enterprises - and we can pick two, say Eskom and South African Airways - are a drain on the fiscus. Unemployment is dangerously high, with more job shedding likely...