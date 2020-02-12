Kenya: Ex-Kenyan International to Coach Makolanders

11 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Having been in the cold for four years, renowned coach and former Kenya international Rishadi Shedu has found a new home at Makolanders ahead of the 2020 Kenya Women's Premier League set to kick off next weekend.

The 61-year-old Shedu, who was unveiled Tuesday during the team's training session at Messora Shepherds ground in Buruburu, takes over from Michael Okanga and Florence Adhiambo.

The duo will be his assistants.

Shedu last coached KCB during the 2015 Kenyan Premier League season.

Okanga welcomed the presence of Shedu, saying he is the missing piece that the team has lacked in previous seasons.

"He oozes confidence, command and authority. I have worked under other coaches, but I'm extremely excited about the arrival of Shedu, because he has been in football for the longest time and definitely knows more than I do," said Okanga, who guided the team to finish 10th last season.

Makolanders founder Habil Nanjero believes the tactician will change the team's fortunes going forward.

"Shedu has the fatherly figure and experience having played for the national team for quite some time and I believe the players will learn a lot from his, as well as the other technical bench officials," said Nanjero.

Makolanders will start the league campaign away to Kisumu Starlets at the Moi Stadium on February 22.

The team has bolstered its sqaud with the addition of 10 new players.

The players are Mercy Nyambura (Zetech), Carolyne Omondi and Harriet Fakhiri (Spedag), Susan Tinega (Gusii), Teresa Ouko (MTG), Mary Wairumu (Gaspo), Nancy Achieng (Masogo Secondary), Moreen Mbula and Vivian Akinyi (unattached), as well as Sharon Nyagero from St John's High School.

The team has parted ways with Joan Ohanga, Emmy Lasu, Sarah Kiare and Mary Kamau, who were on loan from Thika Queens and Meddiatrix Masika, who is pursuing further studies in the US.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

