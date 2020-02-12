Kenya: Tuju Injured in an Accident While Heading to Moi's Burial

12 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday injured following a road accident in Kijabe.

Tuju was heading to Kabarak for the burial of former president Daniel arap Moi when his vehicle collided head-on with a matatu.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna confirmed the accident but did not provide more details, only saying he had been airlifted to Nairobi. He first received emergency treatment at the Kijabe Mission Hospital.

Tuju's driver and bodyguard are also said to have sustained injuries.

