Kabarak — Thousands of mourners started arriving at the Kabarak University as early as am Wednesday for the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi.

But they had to wait until 4 am for the gates to be opened.

Many said they traveled from various parts, some as far as 300 kilometers to attend the burial of Kenya's second and longest-serving Head of State who ruled from 1978 to 2002, with an iron fist.

Each mourner was given half a loaf of bread, a soda, water and the funeral program on entry.