South Africa: A Presidency of Talk Shops - Does the Jaw-Jaw Work?

analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa is practised in the art of consensus building and social compacting across communities. So it was natural that this would become a fundamental characteristic of his presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa comes from a long tradition of talking across tables of difference. As the general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), he crafted his skill as a negotiator, persuading what were then conservative mining bosses to improve the conditions and wages of mineworkers.

He kept a stick in his bag (the ability to grind the economy to a halt through a miners' strike) but Ramaphosa learnt and then perfected the art of negotiation at the World Trade Centre multi-party negotiations in the early Nineties. Later, he worked with Pravin Gordhan on the Constitutional Assembly and then he was deputy chair of the National Planning Commission which drew up the National Development Plan.

In each of those formative roles, he practised the art of consensus building and social compacting across communities of what felt like intractable differences that stretched from race to class to gender and ideological orientation.

So, it was natural that this would become a fundamental characteristic of Ramaphosa's presidency. And it has.

The Presidency's head...