Malawi: Mupacho Initiative Inspires Mkwichi School, Tuition Paid for Some

11 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Innocent Nyondo

A non-profit organization, MUPACHO Initiative, on Monday visited Mkwichi Secondary School in Lilongwe in a bid to inspire the students to work extra hard in life and succeed against all odds.

Loka posing with the four beneficiaries. Pic by Innocent Nyondo, Nyasa Times. Loka speaks to hundreds of students. Pic by Innocent Nyondo, Nyasa Times.

The initiative which aims at inspiring and supporting secondary school students among other things extended its hand of support to four needy students who were finding it hard to pay tuition on time.

Speaking at the event, founder and director of MUPACHO initiative, Chris Loka emphasized that the Initiative exists out a desire by some well-wishers to improve the life of brothers and sisters in need.

"I have said this several times and it's worth saying again that we do not have any financial support Coming to the initiative. We are running on our own contributions and we will not stop. We may get as we go but that will be an addition. We are determined to do the bigger part," said Loka.

Loka said they are currently looking for well-wishers to help in the affairs of the initiative saying they are solely dependent on members' contributions.

One of MUPACHO Initiative beneficiaries, Titus Kondwani, deemed the support as timely and a bail out.

According to Kondwani, the support came at a time of financial difficulties and they had very low hopes of ever paying the tuition in time.

However with the coming of the initiative, he can now focus on his studies and get good grades which are his primary goal.

"We are so thankful to the MUPACHO initiative for the support. It is not just the financial support that we received; we have also been inspired that regardless of what we are meeting in this life.

"It is possible to emerge victorious on the other end. We are proud to associate ourselves with the initiative and we are very thankful," said Kondwani.

However, speaking at the function Mupacho Initiative founding member, Phillip Dzikanyanga, encouraged the students to realize the importance of having personal vision that will help propel them to work hard and stay focused at school.

Dzikanyanga said with vision one can realize and maximize his or her full potential and become whatever they want to become in the near future, he said with determination and focus all things are possible.

"Success is an impossible story without hardworking and putting in place strategic goals. Successful people around the globe had to persevere hardships and face the world head on to achieve their dreams," he said.

Among other speakers, there were Phillimon Kuipa founder of both Legacy Foundation and Legacy Media and Chancellor College first year student Pempho Nthanda Chifomboti.

Mkwichi Secondary School Deputy Head Teacher, Florence Mulima, said their students need to hear more inspiring stories for them to work extra-hard towards their dreams and further appealed for more motivating activities at the school.

Mulima also thanked the initiative for paying tuition to some needy students saying the beneficiaries really needed the support.

The Mkwichi secondary school event is one event amongst the many events that the initiative is scheduled to carry out across the country.

The initiative is growing in the number of its members. In an effort to expand, the initiative has plans to establish chapters in districts and colleges to have larger group of people who could carry out the dream.

The initiative is driven by the motto dream, fight and achieve.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.