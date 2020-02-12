Malawi: Mupacho Initiative Inspires Mkwichi School, Tuition Paid for Some

A non-profit organization, MUPACHO Initiative, on Monday visited Mkwichi Secondary School in Lilongwe in a bid to inspire the students to work extra hard in life and succeed against all odds.

Loka posing with the four beneficiaries. Pic by Innocent Nyondo, Nyasa Times. Loka speaks to hundreds of students. Pic by Innocent Nyondo, Nyasa Times.

The initiative which aims at inspiring and supporting secondary school students among other things extended its hand of support to four needy students who were finding it hard to pay tuition on time.

Speaking at the event, founder and director of MUPACHO initiative, Chris Loka emphasized that the Initiative exists out a desire by some well-wishers to improve the life of brothers and sisters in need.

"I have said this several times and it's worth saying again that we do not have any financial support Coming to the initiative. We are running on our own contributions and we will not stop. We may get as we go but that will be an addition. We are determined to do the bigger part," said Loka.

Loka said they are currently looking for well-wishers to help in the affairs of the initiative saying they are solely dependent on members' contributions.

One of MUPACHO Initiative beneficiaries, Titus Kondwani, deemed the support as timely and a bail out.

According to Kondwani, the support came at a time of financial difficulties and they had very low hopes of ever paying the tuition in time.

However with the coming of the initiative, he can now focus on his studies and get good grades which are his primary goal.

"We are so thankful to the MUPACHO initiative for the support. It is not just the financial support that we received; we have also been inspired that regardless of what we are meeting in this life.

"It is possible to emerge victorious on the other end. We are proud to associate ourselves with the initiative and we are very thankful," said Kondwani.

However, speaking at the function Mupacho Initiative founding member, Phillip Dzikanyanga, encouraged the students to realize the importance of having personal vision that will help propel them to work hard and stay focused at school.

Dzikanyanga said with vision one can realize and maximize his or her full potential and become whatever they want to become in the near future, he said with determination and focus all things are possible.

"Success is an impossible story without hardworking and putting in place strategic goals. Successful people around the globe had to persevere hardships and face the world head on to achieve their dreams," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among other speakers, there were Phillimon Kuipa founder of both Legacy Foundation and Legacy Media and Chancellor College first year student Pempho Nthanda Chifomboti.

Mkwichi Secondary School Deputy Head Teacher, Florence Mulima, said their students need to hear more inspiring stories for them to work extra-hard towards their dreams and further appealed for more motivating activities at the school.

Mulima also thanked the initiative for paying tuition to some needy students saying the beneficiaries really needed the support.

The Mkwichi secondary school event is one event amongst the many events that the initiative is scheduled to carry out across the country.

The initiative is growing in the number of its members. In an effort to expand, the initiative has plans to establish chapters in districts and colleges to have larger group of people who could carry out the dream.

The initiative is driven by the motto dream, fight and achieve.