Kenya: 93-Year-Old Among Mourners Bidding Moi Farewell in Kabarak

12 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nakuru — A week after Kenya's former President Daniel arap Moi breathed his last aged 95, Wednesday he makes his final journey home, his final resting place.

He will be buried in his Kabarak home, next to his wife Lena, who died in 2004.

Thousands of mourners arrived at Kabarak University as early as 2am, while some slept there, but they were not let until 4am. Each mourner received a loaf of bread, a soda, water and the burial program.

Among the mourners was 93-year-old Njoroge Kinuthia, a resident of Nakuru County, who said he arrived at 4am.

"I first met Moi in 1957 when he joined LEGCO," said Kinuthia, holding a flying whisk on one hand and a walking stick on the other.

He recalled how he walked with Moi through his political journey until 1978 when he assumed power, following the death of independence president Jomo Kenyatta.

"He was a firm leader who maintained peace and unity during a time the country had a lot of challenges," he said.

On this day, he came early to bid goodbye a friend.

