Zimbabwe: Women Hail First Lady's Initiatives

Female entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe have continued to explore more business opportunities and this has started to bear fruit as others have graduated to become employers.

This follows interventions made by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa when she took some women entrepreneurs to China in December last year so they could explore business opportunities.

A number of women who were part of this delegation are now mentoring fellow women.

Prominent businesswoman and Red Lipstick director, Ms Abbie Magwenzi said the China trip was an eye opener and empowered many women to venture into businesses.

She said she had benefited at personal and organisational level and could now be weaned off from the Angel of Hope Foundation.

"We were empowered when we went to China with the First Lady," said Ms Magwenzi.

"We have already started importing goods directly from the manufacturers. Getting goods from middlemen was not viable for us as the mark-ups were too high.

"We took advice from our mother and it is paying dividends. We are now implementing what we learnt."

Ms Magwenzi bought equipment for poultry production.

"As the Red Lipstick Revolution, our benefits have cascaded down to other people. My family and relatives are also benefiting," she said.

"Now we are going to stand on our own and hold a separate conference in Dubai. All this is because of the efforts of the First Lady who understands the plight of other women."

Another businesswoman, Dr Lucky Matanga, said the women learnt to be innovative and even break into areas dominated by men.

"We have learnt that hard work pays," said Dr Matanga.

"We are emulating our mother. Through our separate groups we are showcasing what we learnt from China."

Another entrepreneur, Mrs Ellaine Muchena, said she got a business idea from the First Lady, but had since grown to stand on her own.

Ms Muchena said she was among women who were now importing equipment for manufacturing and construction.

"We are now able to empower other women and we are employing other women," she said. "Now we can boost our businesses and boost our projects."

The China initiative was the first of its kind and the main thrust was to ensure those who benefited are able to empower others.