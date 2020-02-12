Malawi: Silver Strikers Unveils Bitoni

Silver Strikers FC has unveiled their new signing Foster Bitoni from Blue Eagles FC after the two sides settled for a three year contract.

Silver's coach Kabwe welcomes Bitoni

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at Silver Strikers Club house, Coach Daniel Kabwe said Bitoni brings about the much needed competitive football at the club after having a successful season at Blue Eagles.

"He has promised to bang more goals all that we need is to encourage him. We are shopping, we have to get the best, if we want to be the best team we have to get the best no matter at what price, if it is a local player that is shining we have to buy.

"We want a team that is balanced, every position must at least have two players competeting, we want to be competitive and creation of competition within the team is paramount. When you have competition within the team you know the club is balanced and it's health.

"We need to have quality players someone who can listen and interested to play for Silver Strikers and help us get the results, Bitoni falls in that category," said Kabwe.

In his remarks, Bitoni expressed gratitude in signing for the Bankers saying he is geared to deliver results and help the team achieve it's goals.

Blue Eagles Football Club have confirmed the departure of the promising star Foster Bitoni who has completed his move to Silver Strikers Football Club. Foster Bitoni

Bitoni has been a menace to defenders in the 2019 soccer season scoring a number of vital goals both in league and cup matches as well as providing assists to fellow attackers.

He went on to win the award of upcoming player at his club.

"Foster Bitoni has left Blue Eagles FC for Silver Strikers. We wish him all the best for the future," reads a statement by Eagles on its official Facebook account.