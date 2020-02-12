Kenya: 33-Year-Old Man Arrested at Likoni Ferry Channel With a 2.3-Meter-Long Python

12 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — A 33-year-old man of Giriama descent was arrested at the Likoni ferry crossing Tuesday night in possession of a live 2.3-meter python weighing 10 kilograms tucked in a black suitcase.

A police report filed at the Ferry Police Station within Mombasa County indicated authorities at the facility flagged the man after an x-ray screening machine picked something unusual hidden inside his suitcase.

It was not immediately clear the motive for possessing the deadly snake, its species being among those commonly used in witchery.

Python skin is also considered a trophy with 2014 estimates valuing the python skin black market at USD1 billion.

The man whose identity was not immediately revealed was set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday to face charges stemming from the possession of a wildlife species without a permit in contravention of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (2013).

Section 95 of the Act forbids the dealing in wildlife trophy, manufacturing of items from wildlife trophy without a permit.

Offenders are deemed to have committed an offence, "and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine of not less than Sh1mn or imprisonment for a term of not less."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.