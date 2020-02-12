South Africa: Kruger Park Closes Roads and Other Facilities Following Heavy Rains

12 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Various parts of the Kruger National Park (KNP), in particular the far north, have received heavy rains since the early hours of Monday.

The KNP's management advised guests driving inside the park to be on the lookout and avoid using the gravel roads until further notice.

The high-intensity rain, especially in the north of the park, should start clearing by Wednesday, but the rivers might continue to rise and peak for some time.

Reynold Thakhuli, SANParks' acting head of communications, said a decision has been taken to close most of the gravel roads in the park for safety reasons.

"As a precautionary measure, gravel roads and remote camps mostly in the north of the park have temporarily been closed and guests booked in the flagged camps are being moved to safer camps. These closures are necessary to ensure visitors' safety during this time.

"We would like to advise guests to stick to the tar roads while driving inside the park. The remote camps and gravel roads which are temporarily closed are Nyalaland Wilderness Trail, Sirheni Bush Camp, Bateleur Bush Camp [and] Shimuwini Bush Camp.

"All gravel roads in the Nxanatseni (north) region of the park from Pafuri to Letaba will be closed, with an exception of the Giriyondo gravel road, as it will be operational but monitored closely as well as few others depending on the developments," Thakhuli said.

He advised guests to avoid all roads with "No Entry" signs or that are blocked with other objects. Thakhuli also urged visitors who would like to enquire or send communication related to the rainfall to please contact the KNP's emergency centre numbers on 013 735 0197 or 076 801 9679.

"Most of the areas in the Park do not have mobile phone coverage and we encourage those who have access to social media platforms to assist by posting valuable updates on the SANParks - Kruger National Park Facebook page," said Thakhuli.

