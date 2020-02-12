South Africa: Drotske Wants to See Boks Stay South

11 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town — Former Test hooker Naka Drotske would like to see the Springboks stay in the Rugby Championship as reports of a potential move to Europe and the Six Nations gain momentum.

A report in the Mail online over the weekend claimed that SA Rugby were in advanced negotiations and considering joining the European tournament following the completion of the 2023 World Cup.

There have also been suggestions that the South African franchises are plotting an exit from Super Rugby to follow in the footsteps of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings and join northern hemisphere competition.

While the financial incentives of improved broadcast deals and appearance fees might make these moves attractive for the SA Rugby bosses, Drotske is concerned.

"I would like to have the Springboks keep on playing against the All Blacks," he told Sport24 on Tuesday.

"South Africa and New Zealand, along with England, are the best teams so I wouldn't like to not see enough Tests between the Boks and New Zealand.

"I would like to keep those clashes in the Rugby Championship."

Drotske would also prefer to see Super Rugby thriving with South African participation, though he does acknowledge that the relocation to join the PRO14 saved the Cheetahs and the Kings at the time.

"I thought it was actually good for South African rugby that we didn't lose the Kings or Cheetahs completely," he said.

"If the Cheetahs didn't get that lifeline from the PRO14 then by now, financially, we would have been ruined."

"I like the current structure and I would keep it like it is now with two teams in the northern hemisphere and four in Super Rugby with the Springboks playing in the Championship."

"It's all about money and I don't know what the consequences are. Will SA Rugby be getting much more money in the northern hemisphere? I don't know. That will be the deciding factor."

Drotske coached the Cheetahs between 2007 and 2015 before they eventually joined the PRO14 in the 2017/18 season.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.