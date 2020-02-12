Zimbabwe: Chimanimani Roads Repair Almost Complete

12 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Reconstruction of some of the major roads severely damaged by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani District early last year nears completion, a recent tour has revealed.

Chimanimani and Chipinge were the most affected districts by the tropical storm in eastern Zimbabwe, which destroyed infrastructure worth millions of dollars and left thousands dead in Mozambique and Malawi.

Last year, Government contracted companies to rebuild some sections affected by Cyclone Idai and a recent visit revealed that the contractors have made significant progress on set targets.

The scope of works were so complicated given that some of the damaged road sections had become inaccessible, making deployment of construction equipment extremely difficult.

Manicaland Province chief engineer Mr Atherton Zindoga, said the Government was satisfied with the progress and contractors were on course to meet the targets. He said the quality of work delivered by one of the contractors, Masimba Holdings was satisfactory.

"Masimba is one of the top contractors in Zimbabwe and we are happy with the quality of work they are doing," said Mr Zindoga.

"Our inspections confirm that the work being done by Masimba conforms to stipulated standards. We are confident that all road sections being worked on by the company will be completed on schedule; that is in the next three months."

Chimanimani District boosts of economic activities such as tourism, timber, fruits, coffee and tea and the completion of road rehabilitation is expected to reduce the cost of doing business.

Masimba chief executive Mr Canada Malunga said the company was contracted to work on 10 of the worst affected sections of the road and was happy with the progress.

"Our commitment is to deliver quality work on all our construction projects. We had about 10 sections to work on . . . we have fought to tackle all the sections in one goal, for the purpose of meeting targets set. We are only left with basic work; major works have already been done and we are confident in the quality delivered," he added.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.