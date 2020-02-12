Zimbabwe: Another Zupco Bus in Accident

12 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo and Victor Maphosa

Another passenger in Monday's Kwekwe accident involving a Zupco bus died in hospital yesterday, bringing the death toll to eight, while 27 people were injured when another bus from the same firm overturned near Beatrice on the Harare-Masvingo Highway yesterday.

In the Kwekwe accident a Honda Fit encroached into the lane of the Zupco bus which swerved and hit two parked kombis.

Among the injured is a toddler who is admitted to Kwekwe General Hospital. No one knows the girl's parents.

The Department of Civil Protection (DCP) team from Kwekwe led by the District Development Coordinator Mr Fortune Mpungu, yesterday visited the injured at Kwekwe General Hospital. They confirmed that another passenger had died and appealed to people missing relatives to visit Kwekwe General Hospital to help identify the toddler.

"We have also managed to identify four bodies and four more including a woman, are still to be identified," said Mr Mpungu. "We suspect that the unidentified woman could be the mother of the toddler."

Mr Mpungu said police officers and officials from the Registrar-General's Office have camped at the hospital for quick processing of burial orders.

"We have also organised food which will be given to patients on admission so that the hospital is not overwhelmed," he said.

"We still have 53 patients in hospital."

The Zupco bus which overturned yesterday afternoon at the 57-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway left 27 people injured.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the accident.

"Reports are that on approaching the 57km peg, the driver lost control of the bus and it veered off the road, overturned and landed on its right side. Out of the 67 passengers who were on board, 27 were injured and were rushed to Beatrice Hospital for treatment. We are still investigating the cause of the accident."

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

