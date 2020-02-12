Uganda: Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Burns Body to Ashes

Namisindwa — Police in Namisindwa District are hunting for a 38-year-old man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and burnt her body to ashes.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

He identified the deceased as Betty Mutuwa, a 53-year-old resident of Mikhama village, Buwabwala Sub-county, Namisindwa District.

"The man killed his ex-lover and burnt her body. We have started investigating the matter as well as hunting for the suspect to answer charges of murder," Mr Tukei said.

He said that preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had separated with the deceased after some misunderstandings early this year.

"We are told the suspect was not pleased with the separation and he decided on Tuesday to kill her and set her house on fire," he said.

A local leader who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, said that trouble started after the suspect accused her girlfriend of engaging in extra marital affair.