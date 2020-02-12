Zimbabwe: MP Blackman Matambanadzo Turned Yellow After Poisoning

11 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo popularly known as Blackman said he was flown to China last year for treatment after his skin turned yellow when he fell ill following suspected food poisoning.

Speaking in Parliament Tuesday, Matambanadzo looked frail as he thanked fellow parliamentarians for their moral support while he was recuperating in China.

"My body changed into yellow in one day when I fell sick," Matambanadzo said.

"I want to thank you for your support and prayers. I did not imagine the kind of support that I received."

Matambanadzo, a former Zanu PF member was expelled from the ruling party Zanu PF in 2017 on charges of belonging to the G40 faction.

In 2018, he went on to stand as parliamentarian candidate for the National Patriotic Front (NPF) for Kwekwe Central and won. He is the only NPF MP in Parliament.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.