Zimbabwe: Sally Mugabe Hospital Faces Water Crisis

11 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Water shortages have become a big challenge at public hospitals making it difficult to operate while maintaining proper hygiene for health workers, Harare Central Hospital Pediatric Surgeon Dr Bothwell Mbuvayesango has said.

Giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Health committee, Dr Mbuvayesango said water challenges had worsened the situation at Harare Central Hospital.

"Harare City Council has been rationing water since early last year with residents only getting tap water three days per week. That applies to the hospital too. Patients have to fend for themselves

"We have become used to the water crisis.

"Even for our toilets, we have to make sure we find our own water because running water is not always available," said Mbuvayesango.

In an interview with 263Chat, Hardlife Mudzingwa, spokesperson for the Community Water Alliance confirmed that indeed the situation at hospitals was disheartening.

"The water shortages have been going on for a while now. Women in maternity wards have been asked to bring their water from home. We will continue to advise the council to prioritize health delivery system," said Mudzingwa.

Harare is facing a serious water crisis as the city's major water sources are drying up, with council now making provisions for the situation to be declared a state of emergency so that urgent steps may be taken to address the disaster.

Community Water Alliance (CWA)Harare City CouncilHarare HospitalHarare Municipality cMinister of Health and Child Carewater shortage

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.