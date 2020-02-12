Malawi: Bushiri Shocks Malawians - Moves to Sale Maize At K5 000 Per 50kg

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has a made a shocking revelation, saying he will, this week, start selling maize at K5000 per 50 kg across the country.

Maize prices have skyrocketed to K20 000.

In his public address monitored on Times TV, he said: "I will be selling the 50KG bag at K5000. I understand the 50Kg bag has gone to as worse as K20 000."

Bushiri noted that he had made the move because he has seen that, despite calling for several players last year to join him, none has come back.

"Last year, I warned about hunger in our country and I proposed a solution to the nation. I called for all stakeholders to open up a working arrangement that would help to manage the maize market and also inflation. Nobody took me seriously. Everybody was busy with courts, yet our people are dying of hunger.

"Because nobody took me seriously, I have decided to take it up alone. I am from tomorrow, this Wednesday, going to sale maize at the cheapest price ever."

He further said that the first market will be in Ntcheu, and then Salima, Chikwawa, Karonga, Chitipa and Karonga; adding "we will make sure that we reach every area where there is a huge need."

He also said that they have put mechanism in place to ensure that the poorest should be the people that benefits from this.