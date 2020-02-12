Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube Announces New Roller Meal Prices

11 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has announced that a 10 kg pocket of roller meal will, with immediate effect, be sold at $70, up from $50, in a move ostensibly aimed at suppressing a flourishing black market.

The new prices were outlined in a statement released by the Finance Ministry Tuesday afternoon.

"I am pleased to announce that Government has reviewed upwards the subsidised price from $50 to $70 per 10kg bag of roller meal against the prevailing market price of the product and implementation of the new subsidy price is with immediate effect," the statement said.

The ministry said the subsidy which had seen the commodity being sold at $50 since December 2019, was being abused by unscrupulous players in the sector resulting a wide gap between the prices obtaining on the market and the actual subsidy.

