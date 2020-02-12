East Africa: Samatta Overtakes Wanyama On Social Media Popularity

12 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tanzanian international striker Mbwana Samatta is the most popular East African footballer on social media.

As per research done by Nairobi Sports Digital, the deadly forward boasts the most followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, totaling 1.6m, with 1.4 million of that number on Instagram.

DEBUT GOAL

The 27-year-old Samatta recently joined English Premier League side Aston Villa after a successful stint with top Belgian side Genk and went on to score on his league debut.

He has in the past been voted as African based Player of the Year in 2015, the same year he helped TP Mazembe win the Caf Africa Champions League.

Second on this popularity ranking on social media is Kenyan skipper Victor Wanyama, who cumulatively boasts about a million followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Wanyama has been playing for English side Tottenham since 2016.

WANYAMA'S INJURIES

But his stock has fallen over the past two seasons owing to lack of game time and consistent injuries and appears to be a victim of Samatta's emergence in the world's most popular football league.

Simba SC's Hussein Mohammed is surprisingly placed third in a list dominated by Tanzanians and players plying their trade in Tanzania's Vodacom league.

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga in fourth place and is the only Kenyan in the 20-player list.

Simba goalie Aisha Manula, Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi, Rwandans Haruna Niyonzima and Meddie Kagere, Farouk Miya, Abdi Banda and Burundian Saidio Berahino occupy the remaining top 10 positions in that order.

