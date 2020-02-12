Angola: Maptss Reinforces Cooperation With Portugal in Professional Training

Lisbon — A cooperation protocol for the 2020/2022 period, in the fields of professional training, technical assistance and exchange of experience, was initialled last Monday, in Lisbon, by the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), Jesus Maiato, and his Portuguese counterpart, Ana Mendes Godinho.

The signing of the agreement represents the reactivation of institutional collaboration between MAPTSS and the Ministry of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal and covers the area of social security. Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the signature, Jesus Maiato referred that the memorandum is the result of the visit to Portugal of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, in November 2018, and that of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to Angola in that same year.

The minister also informed that in 2003 a convention was signed, but it was not implemented at the time. Prior to the signing of this protocol, which took place at the facilities of the Ministry of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security, in Lisbon, witnessed by the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Fonseca, the two ministers met for about an hour to speed up the scheduling of priority actions implementation for this year.

In this sense, it was established the creation of a taskforce with officials from both countries, who will be in charge of establishing the timetable for the implementation of the priority actions to be developed by the end of the year. As part of his trip to Portugal, the Angolan government official visited the Amadora Professional Training Centre, which focuses on the areas of electricity, energy, electronics and automation, as well as the Energy and Professional Training Institute, located in the city of Setúbal.

On this working visit, Jesus Maiato is accompanied by a delegation made up of directors and technicians from his department.