Angola: Maptss Reinforces Cooperation With Portugal in Professional Training

12 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — A cooperation protocol for the 2020/2022 period, in the fields of professional training, technical assistance and exchange of experience, was initialled last Monday, in Lisbon, by the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), Jesus Maiato, and his Portuguese counterpart, Ana Mendes Godinho.

The signing of the agreement represents the reactivation of institutional collaboration between MAPTSS and the Ministry of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal and covers the area of social security. Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the signature, Jesus Maiato referred that the memorandum is the result of the visit to Portugal of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, in November 2018, and that of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to Angola in that same year.

The minister also informed that in 2003 a convention was signed, but it was not implemented at the time. Prior to the signing of this protocol, which took place at the facilities of the Ministry of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security, in Lisbon, witnessed by the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Fonseca, the two ministers met for about an hour to speed up the scheduling of priority actions implementation for this year.

In this sense, it was established the creation of a taskforce with officials from both countries, who will be in charge of establishing the timetable for the implementation of the priority actions to be developed by the end of the year. As part of his trip to Portugal, the Angolan government official visited the Amadora Professional Training Centre, which focuses on the areas of electricity, energy, electronics and automation, as well as the Energy and Professional Training Institute, located in the city of Setúbal.

On this working visit, Jesus Maiato is accompanied by a delegation made up of directors and technicians from his department.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.