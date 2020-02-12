Tanzania: Aapc 6th Annual Meeting Opens Today in Dodoma

NATIONAL Agriculture policy, Private Sector engagement and Climate Change are among the major issues that will be discussed at the 6th Annual Agricultural Policy Conference (AAPC) as stakeholders in the agriculture sector meeting in Dodoma City.

The three-day conference kicks off with key players in the agricultural sector meeting to deliberate on how the country can improve specific policies, which would ensure steady food security, nutrition and job creation in Tanzania.

Some key development partners that will be present at the conference, which would include government officials, representatives from Research on Poverty Alleviation (REPOA), World Bank, FAO and the UN Women among others.

The conference is sponsored by USAID, FAO, World Bank, TADB, UN Women, JICA, AGRA, ASPIRES, TAHA, Dalberg and FSDT.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, the Chairman of the Policy Analysis Group (PAG), Audax Rukonge, said the meeting will bring together over 250 participants from academia, research institutions, policymakers, advocacy groups and development practitioners from Tanzania.

Mr Rukonge who doubles as Agricultural Non State Actors Forum (ANSAF) Executive Director, further explained that the AAPC is Tanzania's high level policy dialogue convened for the stakeholders both from the public and private sector to present their research findings, success stories, and share best practices and chart a way forward for future reforms.

"Agriculture in Tanzania is at a transformation point. Our economy is growing, yet this has not always fully reflected in the lives of Tanzanians, who mostly depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

The sector holds the opportunity to create jobs, grow the economy and lift its people out of poverty, if strategic investments are made into the sector. For the next three days, key stakeholders will delve into seven thematic areas with aim of deriving solutions that will enable and drive the sector's transformation," he said.

The meeting will be held with the theme 'Public and Private Sector Investment for Agricultural transformation in Tanzania: Tackling Agribusiness Drivers and Enablers in Crops, Livestock, Fisheries and Agro-processing.'

Speaking on the conference's theme, Senior Agricultural Policy Analyst, Professor Isaac Minde, said that it will tackle value chain specific policies to increase the impact on food security, nutrition and job creation in Tanzania as it keep pace with the expanding economy.

According to him, key areas of discussions will revolve around drivers of growth, which includes macro and micro economic policies and enable the sector to grow with a key focus on supporting infrastructure, finance and human resource.

The theme is aligned in the fifth phase government agenda of prioritizing manufacturing and agro-processing to push the economy up the value chain, in order to achieve middle-income status by 2025.