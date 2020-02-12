Tanzania: Pamba Sc Coach Targets League Stay

MWANZA based first division side Pamba FC head coach Salvatory Edward has assured fans and supporters that his club will not be relegated despite poor results in the ongoing First Division League (FDL).

Speaking after his team's 3-0 loss to Geita gold SC at Nyankumbu Secondary School ground, Edward said his team lost an important match, but they will rectify mistakes that led them to the defeat.

The former African Lyon, Geita Gold SC and Alliance FC tactician said they have remained with eight matches, six of them at home and the remaining two in away venues.

At Nyamagana stadium, they will play against Gipco FC, Mawenzi Market, Sahare All Stars, Gwambina FC, Mashujaa FC and Rhino Rangers while they will travel to Dar es Salaam to confront Transit Camp and Green Warriors at Uhuru stadium.

Edward called upon the team's fans in Mwanza region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

The former Union Cup champions are still glued at the bottom on the league table after gathering 13 points from 14-match outings.

Gwambina FC are leading the group B table with 28 points followed by Geita Gold who have 25 points and Arusha FC are placed third with 22 points followed by Kigomabased Mashujaa FC who have gathered 19 points.

All teams have played 14 matches.On his side, Pamba SC skipper Aleco Mwaisaka has called upon his fellow players to make sure they work hard to win their matches.