Tanzania: Ministry Beefs Up Beaches Conservation

MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries is stepping up effort to conserve marine protected areas within Dar es Salaam coast in a bid to boost beach tourism.

The Ministry Deputy Minister, Mr Abdallah U lega said the conservation efforts are carried jointly by ministries concern and security organs.

"We are looking at increasing revenues from these resources. Dar beaches attract people for recreational issues like swimming, fishing, boat cruising and beach tourism," Mr Ulega said recently when he toured Singa Island in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

He have it that they want to eliminate blast fishing that destroyed coral reefs and ecosystem in general to denies attractions offered for scuba diving.

However, he said there are no threats of whatsoever kind along Dar beaches after security organs beefed up security.

The deputy minister was accompanied by a group domestic tourist from Dar and tourist ambassadors from different African countries.

Mr Ulega also showed concern by low turnout of local tourists who tour the island in annual basis despite various attractions offered in marine parks surrounding Dar es Salaam.

"There are seven protected Marine Parks in Indian Ocean [ like Singa] , but unfortunately Tanzanians are not aware of them," Mr Ulega said.

Mr Ulega was also accompanied by deputy ministers for Natural resources and tourism Constantine Kanyasu and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Damas Ndumbaro.