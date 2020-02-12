Tanzania: Ministry Beefs Up Beaches Conservation

12 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

MINISTRY of Livestock and Fisheries is stepping up effort to conserve marine protected areas within Dar es Salaam coast in a bid to boost beach tourism.

The Ministry Deputy Minister, Mr Abdallah U lega said the conservation efforts are carried jointly by ministries concern and security organs.

"We are looking at increasing revenues from these resources. Dar beaches attract people for recreational issues like swimming, fishing, boat cruising and beach tourism," Mr Ulega said recently when he toured Singa Island in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

He have it that they want to eliminate blast fishing that destroyed coral reefs and ecosystem in general to denies attractions offered for scuba diving.

However, he said there are no threats of whatsoever kind along Dar beaches after security organs beefed up security.

The deputy minister was accompanied by a group domestic tourist from Dar and tourist ambassadors from different African countries.

Mr Ulega also showed concern by low turnout of local tourists who tour the island in annual basis despite various attractions offered in marine parks surrounding Dar es Salaam.

"There are seven protected Marine Parks in Indian Ocean [ like Singa] , but unfortunately Tanzanians are not aware of them," Mr Ulega said.

Mr Ulega was also accompanied by deputy ministers for Natural resources and tourism Constantine Kanyasu and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.