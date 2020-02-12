Tanzania: Tcra Warns Over Online Youth Sexual Abuse

THE Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has observed a growing tendency of people with ill intentions using the internet as a gateway to trap and abuse the youth sexually.

The alarming online sexual abuse rises due to internet's ability to hide the identity of the user, thus giving room for unscrupulous individuals to easily persuade young people into sexual relationships.

TCRA Director General Eng. James Kilaba opened up about the new trend, saying statistics shows that a big number of youth are victims of internet sexual exploitation and that they often face security risk by sharing their passwords.

"Over the years the problem has been escalating, posing biggest threats to the young people in the country and globally," revealed the DG during an event to mark the annual Safer Internet Day held in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

According to Eng. Kilaba from December, last year, the number of internet users reached 26,700,000 million, while the cost of telecommunications has significantly decreased.

Eng. Kilaba said, by recognising the importance of the Internet in increasing productivity and efficiency for economic development, the government has been making various efforts to ensure Internet and consumer privacy.

He advised governments, security agencies, Internet service providers and the general public to collaborate to create a safer cyberspace.

The TCRA boss identified among the efforts taken by the government to strengthen cyber security in the country as the establishment of the Tanzania Computer Emergency Response Team (TZ-CERT), solely aimed at creating awareness and encouraging better and safer use of the Internet and ICT systems.

Other initiatives include assessing security threats in the ICT infrastructure to determine weaknesses and take necessary measures; Build technical on cyber security as well as offer expert advice to stakeholders on with regard to security threats.

He further explained the aim of celebrating Safer Internet Day (SID) aims to mobilize each one to play the role of ensuring the presence of cyberspace against dangerous security incidents.