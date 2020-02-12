Africa: AU Baptism of Fire - Frustrated Ramaphosa Threatens to Leave Session Early

11 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has had a rough start to his first chairing of the African Union, threatening to leave an ordinary session before it concluded in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

News24 understands that, at about 03:00, Ramaphosa was so fed up with diplomats and heads of state taking issue with the translation of adoptions that he threatened to leave the summit early to prepare for his State of the Nation Address which he will deliver on Thursday before a joint sitting of Parliament.

The session, which was meant to take place over two days, was plagued by several delays as state leaders and their diplomats were unable to adopt decisions due to disagreements over translations.

It took more than four hours for the 140-page document to be translated into French and Arabic. Several African leaders were seen leaving the African Union headquarters before the second day's session concluded.

The two-day gathering, which was meant to end at 21:30 - with Ramaphosa delivering his closing address before facing the media - was called off at 03:00. Ramaphosa was unable to make his closing address or brief the media.

Diplomatic victory

Ramaphosa, who took over the chairmanship of the AU from Egyptian President Mohamed al-Sisi, scored a significant diplomatic victory on Monday after his chief negotiator Wamkele Mane was elected as the new secretary of the Africa free trade agreement area.

This victory came after Nigeria fielded its own candidate. The deliberation and voting on the secretariat took much of the two-day session.

Ramaphosa will face the mammoth task of tackling conflicts in war-torn Libya and South Sudan.

During the summit, he engaged in talks with South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir to iron out the last details of the negotiations.

The two rival leaders have missed two key deadlines to form a transitional unity government in the past.

The already fragile peace process could be threatened should an agreement fail between the two leaders.

Peace and security commissioner Smaïl Chergui was optimistic that the South Sudanese leaders would reach an agreement before the deadline.

One diplomat from Ghana said this was a learning curve for Ramaphosa, who would eventually learn to take a much "firmer position as the chair".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.