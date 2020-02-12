South Africa: Transformed Sharks Picked On Nothing but Merit - Everitt

11 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Sharks, in securing a stunning 42-20 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin, fielded more players of colour than any of the South African franchises this past Super Rugby weekend.

While transformation targets exist at Springbok level in the form of the annual Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report, they do not exist at franchise level. The conversation remains an ongoing one, though, with SA Rugby president Mark Alexander having expressed concern as recently as last month over the lacking of representation in South Africa's four Super Rugby coaches, who are all white.

There were eight players of colour in the Sharks' starting XV on Friday - six of whom were black Africans.

The Stormers started with seven players of colour (four on the bench), the Bulls six (two on the bench) and the Lions just four (three on the bench) against the Reds.

Speaking from New Zealand on Tuesday, however, Sharks coach Sean Everitt insisted that the Sharks' more representative demographics were not the result of deliberate selection.

"It's got nothing to do with doing anything intentionally and that's from a development point of view as well," he said.

"The players that we have at the Sharks are selected purely on merit and I've never once had to look at the numbers to select the team.

"Whether I've been coaching at juniors or seniors, they've always been there and I believe that they're the best in their position and warrant their selection on merit."

Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am , meanwhile, said he was pleased with his side's flawless start to the 2020 season.

Friday's win over the Highlanders followed a 23-15 win over the Bulls in Durban in week one, and the Sharks have scored some superb tries along the way.

They next face the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

"The results are making it easier. In the camp it's really nice working with the boys and the vibe amongst us is really good," he said of his adjustment to the captaincy.

"I'm really happy with how we've performed as a group, but it's still early days. We're just trying to improve each week and hopefully we'll be consistent.

"We know the Hurricanes are a quality side and this is their first game at home. They will come out guns blazing."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 08:05 (SA time).

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.