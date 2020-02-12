Nigeria: Internet Disruption - Smile Lauds Mainone, Globacom for Additional Capacity

12 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh, Emmanuel Okogba

Against the backdrop of the recent downtime and disruption of internet service occasioned by the cuts in submarine cable, 4G LTE broadband service provider, Smile Nigeria, has commended cable providers MainOne and Globacom for their supports which helped in swiftly overcoming the challenges.

Smile said both companies offered it quick delivery of additional capacity required during the recent, West African Cable System, WACS submarine fibre cut.

Group CEO of Smile Communications, Ahmad Farroukh noted the huge demand for internet protocol, IP capacity from other operators in Nigeria during the unfortunate incident.

Farroukh said: "We should learn from the recent, WACS and SAT3 cable cuts that resulted in the disruption of internet services in the country".

Farroukh however challenged the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to facilitate an environment where all Nigerian and Non-Nigerian cable providers will have active redundancy on each other so that consumers will not be impacted negatively in case of a similar occurrence in the future.

He said: "For example, if submarine cable X was subject to a cut, other cables existing in Nigeria should be able to carry on the lost capacity without negatively impacting the end-users.

"Smile, renowned for the primacy of its customer's service, regretted any inconvenience caused by the slight disruption in its service rendition in some areas and assured all its stakeholders that their best interest remains upmost in all its consideration."

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

