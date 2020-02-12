South Africa: No South Africans in U19 CWC Team of the Tournament

Cape Town — The International Cricket Council (ICC) have named their U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament following the Bangladesh's triumph in the final.

Bangladesh won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets (DLS method), suitably capping off a thrilling tournament in South Africa.

According to the ICC website, a panel of five selected the player and team of the tournament, which included Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.

The hosts finished in eighth spot after losing their seventh place play-off against Afghanistan.

South Africa could only manage two wins from their five U19 Cricket World Cup matches.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order):

Yashasvi Jaiswal - India

Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

Ravindu Rasantha - Sri Lanka

Mahmudul Hasan Joy - Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain - Bangladesh

Nyeem Young - West Indies

Akbar Ali - Bangladesh (wicketkeeper, captain)

Shafiqullah Ghafari - Afghanistan

Ravi Bishnoi - India

Kartik Tyagi - India

Jayden Seales - West Indies

12th man: Akil Kumar - Canada

