South Africa: No South Africans in U19 CWC Team of the Tournament

11 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The International Cricket Council (ICC) have named their U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament following the Bangladesh's triumph in the final.

Bangladesh won a rain-affected final, chasing down India's 177 to win by three wickets (DLS method), suitably capping off a thrilling tournament in South Africa.

According to the ICC website, a panel of five selected the player and team of the tournament, which included Ian Bishop, Rohan Gavaskar and Natalie Germanos joined by ESPN Cricinfo correspondent Sreshth Shah and ICC representative Mary Godbeer.

READ | Coach, skipper reflect on SA U19 World Cup campaign

The hosts finished in eighth spot after losing their seventh place play-off against Afghanistan.

South Africa could only manage two wins from their five U19 Cricket World Cup matches.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup team of the tournament (in batting order):

Yashasvi Jaiswal - India

Ibrahim Zadran - Afghanistan

Ravindu Rasantha - Sri Lanka

Mahmudul Hasan Joy - Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain - Bangladesh

Nyeem Young - West Indies

Akbar Ali - Bangladesh (wicketkeeper, captain)

Shafiqullah Ghafari - Afghanistan

Ravi Bishnoi - India

Kartik Tyagi - India

Jayden Seales - West Indies

12th man: Akil Kumar - Canada

- ICC

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.