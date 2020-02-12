South Africa: Peyper to Ref Lions V Stormers Derby

Cape Town — Local referee Jaco Peyper will be in charge of the South African Super Rugby derby between the Lions and Stormers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Peyper will be assisted by countrymen Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

Earlier on Saturday, New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will referee the Sharks' clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (08:05 SA time).

O'Keeffe will be assisted by compatriots Mike Fraser and Rebecca Mahoney, with Aaron Paterson on TMO duty.

The other South African involvement this weekend sees AJ Jacobs act as an assistant referee in Friday's Rebels v Waratahs match in Melbourne (10:15 SA time), as well as Saturday's Brumbies v Highlanders match in Canberra (10:15 SA time).

The Bulls have a bye this weekend.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24