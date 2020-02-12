Nigeria: Soyinka, Shehu Sani in Court for Sowore's Trial

12 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

A Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and a former senator, Shehu Sani, were at the Federal High Court in Abuja Monday to observe the trial of an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

A former chairman of Nigeria's human rights commission, Chidi Odinkalu, was also in court for the trial.

Mr Soyinka arrived at about 8:50 a.m., five minutes after Mr Sowore arrived at the court.

When PREMIUM TIMES approached the Nobel Laureate to speak on his appearance in court, he declined to comment and said any comment could land him in detention.

"The way I came into the court with two legs, that is how I want to go out of the court with my two legs," he said jokingly.

Also speaking was Mr Sowore, who said he is not enjoying his freedom as his movement is restricted to Abuja, where he has no house or family.

Mr Sowore and a co-accused, Olawale Bakare, are standing trial on a seven-count charge of treasonable felony, fraud, cyberstalking and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Messr Sowore and Bakare were arrested on August 3 by the State Security Services (SSS) for planning a protest popularised with the hashtag #RevolutionNow.

The SSS had on December 6 rearrested Mr Sowore at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja a day after he was released from their custody. The publisher and Mr Bakare were released the night before on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu after spending 124 days in SSS custody.

Mr Sowore was later released on December 24, 2019.

The trial was yet to commence on Wednesday at the time of this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.