South Africa: Sharks' Bok Star Returns Home

11 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Springbok wing S'bu Nkosi has returned home from the Sharks' Australasian tour due to injury.

The Sharks announced on Monday that Nkosi, who sat out last weekend's 42-20 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin, has a torn right hamstring and had to return home.

Marius Louw has been called up to join the squad ahead of Saturday's clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (kick-off 08:05 SA time).

The Sharks will conclude their tour with matches against the Rebels in Melbourne (February 22) and Reds in Brisbane (February 29).

Meanwhile, coach Sean Everitt is chuffed after his side started the season with two wins, having beaten the Bulls 23-15 in Durban in Round 1.

"I'm very happy with where things are at the moment, although we have a new team, the players are learning very quickly. And that's the sign of a successful side," Everitt told the Sharks' official website ."There's a lot of energy in the group, the guys have toured well and this is a happy team."

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

