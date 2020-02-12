Nigeria: 16 Family Members Burnt to Death By Bandits in Kaduna

Kaduna — About 16 members of same family were burnt to death by bandits who invaded Bakali village in Fatika District, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits, our correspondent learnt invaded the community on Tuesday around 4:00pm and set fire on many bags of grains, vehicles and motorcycles in the village.

It was said that the bandits locked up 16 members of the same family in a room and set fire on the house.

A member of the community, Alhaji Sani Bakali who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said over 100 bandits besieged their village and caused grave harm.

The police are yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

