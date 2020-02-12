Nigeria: PDP Seeks EU, UN, AU Intervention in Imo Governorship Tussle

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday stormed the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) secretariats in Abuja, seeking for their intervention in what they described as "murder of democracy and miscarriage of justice in Nigeria".

The National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) members, National Assembly members as well as women and youths staged a peaceful protest demanding for justice and good governance in the country.

Addressing newsmen at the EU secretariat after submitting the party's petition, the party's Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, who led the protesters said the legislature and the judiciary were being intimidated hence the nation's alleged failure to have a credible electoral system.

PDP in the petition signed by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and submitted to the EU, UN and AU, urged them to "take more than a passing glance" and prevail on the Supreme Court to reverse its verdict on Imo governorship election which sacked its candidate as governor to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order.