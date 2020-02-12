Angola Prioritizes German Private Investment

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço affirmed last Friday in Luanda that the Angolan government prioritizes the German private investment in the framework of the existing bilateral cooperation.

In a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, the Angolan president highlighted the importance of Angola to create a favorable business environment for private investment.

João Lourenço highlighted the capacity of the German private business community, with emphasis on the steel, automobile, pharmaceutical industries, as well as the sectors of agriculture, livestock, education and science.

In the tourism industry, President João Lourenço encouraged German businessmen to invest in southern Angola, mainly in the Okavango-Zambeze cross-border project.

The Okavango-Zambeze is an ambitious tourist project that includes five southern Africa countries, namely Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namíbia e Botswana, in an total area of 278,000 kilometer square.

Regarding the process of recovering assets abroad, the Statesman said he is in favor. The objective, he stressed, is to recover what, unduly, some of the Angolan citizens removed from the State and put it at the service of other economies.

As for the ongoing reform process in the country, he stated that it is part of a set of measures that have been taken.

On the occasion, João Lourenço praised the gesture of the German company Voith which in the framework of its social responsibility, volunteered to build a technical and professional training academy and complete the works, at zero cost, of the mini-hydro plant in the municipality of Cuimba, Bié province.

The German company Voith is currently involved in supplying turbines for the Caculo-Cabaça hydroelectric dam in the province of Cuanza Norte.

Angola and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1979. The partnership between both countries reached a new input with the held of the I Bilateral Commission session in 2012, in Berlin.

However, in latest times, Angola becomes the third German trade partner in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2010 the bilateral trade totaled 491 million euros.

Meanwhile, this is Angela Merkel's second visit to Angola. The first took place in 2011, when an extended partnership between the two states was agreed.

On his turn, President João Lourenço visited Germany in August 2018. In September 2019, the Angolan Statesman met again with the German Chancellor in New York.