Malawi: Terrible Toll of Malawi Electricity Outages Back

12 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Power black outs are now back in the country as the nation is pushed into darkness for prolonged hours, just a week after the state power distribution company put up press releases celebrating 40 days of no power cuts.

Health workers using mobile phone light during blackout

Publicist for Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), the country's main producer of power, Moses Gwaza attributed the current spate of power black outs to break down of the company's machines.

"Three out of the four machines at Kapichira power station were down. these are obsolete machines which are support to go for overhauling maintenance every 20 years," he said.

Gwaza said the machines have not undergone the serious maintenance since they were installed in the 1960s.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) h spokesperson Innocent Chitosi said the company was working with Egenco to minimise the power black outs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.