Kenya: How Thousands Stayed Out in Chilly Night to Attend Mzee Moi's Burial

Thousands of mourners braved overnight chill as they thronged Kabarak University from as early as 4am on Wednesday for the burial of former President Daniel arap Moi.

Once the gates opened at 4am, each mourner was given half a loaf of bread, bottle of soda and water and the funeral program.

The body of the retired president left Wilson Airport, Nairobi at around 7:40am and headed to Kabarak airstrip.

The body escorted by some family members, including Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, was driven in a military car from Lee Funeral Home to Wilson Airport and loaded onto a military transport helicopter.

The burial service is ongoing at Kabarak University.

The former Head of State will be accorded full military honours, including conveyance of the body under escort on a gun carriage, accompanied by military musical honours and a 19 gun-salute.

The late Mzee Moi will thereafter be laid to rest at his Kabarak home.