Kenya: Moi Prepared for His Death, Bishop Yego Says

12 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego, who walked with retired President Daniel Moi during his tenure, has revealed Moi prepared for his death.

Bishop Yego told mourners in Kabarak University, that Moi was a strong Christian believer who prepared for his final journey.

Yego reminisced a conversation with Moi who had invited him to his home during a family gathering on September 5, 2019 for prayers.

"Mzee Moi knew very well about death and was prepared," Yego said, "He used to quote the bible saying for we are aliens and pilgrims before you as were all our fathers our days on earth are as a shadow."

Yego also read out some of the President's teachings on death.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servant," Yego said, "Blessed are the those who die in the Lord from now on they will rest from their labour, for their deeds will follow them."

Yego said Moi knew where he was going because he had accepted salvation and was leading a Christian life "He is in the hands of his creator," he told more than 30,000 mourners in Kabarak, including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Moi died on February 4, and was buried on February 12 at his Kabarnet rural home, next to his wife Lena who died in 2004.

while detailing Moi's Christian life, Yego told mourners that the former president consulted the bible whenever he was faced with challenges while running the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.