Kenya: Moi Prepared for His Death, Bishop Yego Says

Nairobi — Retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego, who walked with retired President Daniel Moi during his tenure, has revealed Moi prepared for his death.

Bishop Yego told mourners in Kabarak University, that Moi was a strong Christian believer who prepared for his final journey.

Yego reminisced a conversation with Moi who had invited him to his home during a family gathering on September 5, 2019 for prayers.

"Mzee Moi knew very well about death and was prepared," Yego said, "He used to quote the bible saying for we are aliens and pilgrims before you as were all our fathers our days on earth are as a shadow."

Yego also read out some of the President's teachings on death.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servant," Yego said, "Blessed are the those who die in the Lord from now on they will rest from their labour, for their deeds will follow them."

Yego said Moi knew where he was going because he had accepted salvation and was leading a Christian life "He is in the hands of his creator," he told more than 30,000 mourners in Kabarak, including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Moi died on February 4, and was buried on February 12 at his Kabarnet rural home, next to his wife Lena who died in 2004.

while detailing Moi's Christian life, Yego told mourners that the former president consulted the bible whenever he was faced with challenges while running the country.