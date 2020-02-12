Kenya: Salat Electrifies Moi Burial With Kanu's One-Finger Salute

12 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — KANU Secretary General Nick Salat electrified the funeral of former President Daniel arap Moi, when he asked mourners to wave the party's one-finger salute.

He called out leaders one by one, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling them to wave the KANU salute, reminding him his times in the party.

"Even the President must wave, Raila, Ruto and everyone wave the KANU salute," Salat said, sparking laughter at the burial ceremony that was remained somber for the better part of the morning.

"Ruto was this (KANU) party's Secretary-General, let him wave," Salat said.

He also asked Moi's sons Gideon, Philip, and others, naming each of them, to wave the salute in respect of their father's party that ruled the country for 24 years.

Moi's son Gideon is the party's leader, which he hopes to propel him to the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

Everyone, Salat said, has spoken about everything else about Moi but no one has mentioned his party KANU.

At the burial in Kabarak University, mourners were handed a loaf of bread, water and the funeral program as they made their way to the venue as early as 4am.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.