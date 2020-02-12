Kenya: Salat Electrifies Moi Burial With Kanu's One-Finger Salute

Nairobi — KANU Secretary General Nick Salat electrified the funeral of former President Daniel arap Moi, when he asked mourners to wave the party's one-finger salute.

He called out leaders one by one, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling them to wave the KANU salute, reminding him his times in the party.

"Even the President must wave, Raila, Ruto and everyone wave the KANU salute," Salat said, sparking laughter at the burial ceremony that was remained somber for the better part of the morning.

"Ruto was this (KANU) party's Secretary-General, let him wave," Salat said.

He also asked Moi's sons Gideon, Philip, and others, naming each of them, to wave the salute in respect of their father's party that ruled the country for 24 years.

Moi's son Gideon is the party's leader, which he hopes to propel him to the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

Everyone, Salat said, has spoken about everything else about Moi but no one has mentioned his party KANU.

At the burial in Kabarak University, mourners were handed a loaf of bread, water and the funeral program as they made their way to the venue as early as 4am.