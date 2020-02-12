Ethiopia: Two People Killed After Midnight Police Shooting in Addis Abeba

5 February 2020
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)
By Mahlet Fasil

Two civilians were killed following a police shooting at around midnight last night in Addis Abeba, at an area commonly known as 22 mazoria, behind St Gabriel hospital. One of he two victims is identified as Michias Thomas, according to various social media posts.

A resident of the area who spoke to Addis Standard said there was a "heavy [gunshots] at around midnight" which sustained for at least two hours with short intervals in between.

There is a continued presence of federal and city police in the area until the publication of this news.

According to the resident who doesn't want to be quoted by name, there was a confrontation between the police and Bole Kifle Ketma administration on one side and a group of people on the other after the later wanted to build a church in an open area not far from where last night's shooting occurred. "The police and Bole Kifle ketam administration have ordered representatives of the group who wanted to the church to dismantle what was already built and clear the area," the resident said.

In a Facebook post published a while ago, Takele Uma, deputy mayor of Addis Abeba, confirmed the death of the two people and said that such tragic outcomes were not what the city administration expected in its efforts to handle religious-related issues.

Officials at Bole Kifle Ketma administration were "in a meeting" since early this morning and were unavailable for comments. And Bole Kifle Ke police bureau directed media inquiry to the city's police commission, who are also unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts from Addis Standard.

But according the resident, the police used teargas to disperse a crowd of people who gathered when the midnight confrontation ensued. The two people were killed as a result of the police shooting.

Tilahu Fekadu, Bole Kifle Ketema administer, told journalist Elias Meseret that the vacant space where the church was planned was a vacant place left for green area and that due to the presence of another church nearby it was not allowed to build another church. He also said that discussions with those planning to build the church, priests and members of the police didn't bear fruit. He also said that the police operations to clear the area took place at night not to exacerbate the confrontations and claimed that a group of people were brought in from outside the city by those who claimed the place for the church.

But residents are shocked that the police picked the dead of the night to conduct its operations, those who spoke to journalist Elias expressed their dismays. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.